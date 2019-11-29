Pipeline point of order leads to 'mayhem,' 'insults and accusations' inside Sask. Legislature

The fall sitting of the Saskatchewan Legislature is shorter than its spring cousin — 25 days compared to 40 — but this week, the signs of squabbling and frustration between the government and Opposition boiled over inside the assembly on the issue of pipelines.

On Tuesday, the NDP raised a point of order — essentially, asking the Speaker for a ruling on whether a rule was violated — accusing Minister of Environment Dustin Duncan of using an "unparliamentary comment" characterizing the NDP as against pipelines.

"Mr. Speaker, as you know, I have a number of instances on the record where this side of the House fully and completely supports pipelines in Saskatchewan," NDP House leader Cathy Sproule said.

"The leader of the Opposition has repeatedly stated his opposition to the energy sector, standing in front of a sign called 'keep it in the ground,'" said government House leader Jeremy Harrison, referring to a 2016 speech made by NDP Leader Ryan Meili at a rally concerning the 2016 Husky oil spill.

Meili has said he was not an organizer of the rally, or involved in putting up signs, and was there to share concerns about water safety.

Harrison called his statement "factual."

Speaker Mark Docherty said he would take the point of order under advisement and rule later.

But that didn't end the debate — it led to what Docherty would later describe as "mayhem."

Stop it. Enough. Are you kidding me? - House Speaker Mark Docherty, addressing the Sask. Legislature on Tuesday

Sproule took to her feet again, raising another point of order, this time on Harrison's response. She cited examples in which the NDP supported pipelines in the house.

"The allegations being made by the minister for the environment and that House leader … are patently false," she said.

Harrison then rose and gave a similar response.

The NDP MLA for Athabasca, Buckley Belanger, heckled "stop lying, Jeremy."

"Stop it — enough is enough," said an exasperated Docherty, addressing the entire assembly, which had devolved into bickering and heckling.

The Morning Edition's political panel of CBC's Adam Hunter and Leader-Post columnist Murray Mandryk join host Stefani Langenegger to talk about Premier Scott Moe's meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, the province's mid-year financial update and the response to suicides. 9:19

Social Services Minister Paul Merriman stood up to raise another point of order, this time for a ruling on Belanger calling Harrison a liar.

As Merriman was speaking, the NDP MLAs slapped their desks.

"How can they possibly be applauding unparliamentary language?" Merriman asked.

"Look, I didn't hear the comment because everybody was yelling across at each other," Docherty said before he was interrupted by cross-talk.

"Stop it. Enough. Are you kidding me?" Docherty rhetorically asked.

That was Tuesday.

Situation led to 'mayhem': Speaker

On Wednesday, Docherty read his ruling on the original point of order raised by the NDP.

The NDP, he said, used the point of order to "air a grievance over how public policy positions are depicted in debate."

"The situation quickly escalated into mayhem when members on both sides started hurling insults and accusations across the floor," Docherty said.

Speaker Mark Docherty implored Saskatchewan MLAs to 'have respect for differences and fairness in political dealings.' (CBC)

"I ask you, what standards do you want for this place? Yesterday brought to a head a matter that I think has been festering for some time. I sense this through the language that both sides have used in question period.

"Of particular concern is the way you have characterized each other when putting forward the issues of the day.

"I implore members to reflect on a code of conduct, and in particular a commitment to have respect for differences and fairness in political dealings."

Docherty then ruled that the NDP's Belanger used unparliamentary language. Belanger withdrew the comment and apologized.

Pipeline policy spat continues Thursday

A day after the Speaker's ruling, Saskatchewan Party MLA for Martensville Nancy Heppner read a member's statement which began, "'How do I love pipelines? Let me count the ways.' That's what the NDP in this province would have us believe. But we know the opposite is true."

Heppner went on to criticize the NDP for not backing various projects, and for failing to condemn federal party leader Jagmeet Singh's position on pipelines.

Docherty responded to the statement, saying "I guess it would be worthwhile to look a little harder look at the ruling yesterday."

NDP MLA Trent Wotherspoon responded to Heppner, saying "It's those damaging divisive games that compromise our ability to get those projects built."

The speaker's words seemed to do nothing to calm either side down, and set the stage for what could be a fiery final four days of the fall sitting.