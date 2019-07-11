Premiers' meetings lack fireworks or big news for Saskatchewan

If Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe's goal for this week's premiers conference in Saskatoon was to keep things cordial and low-key, and to cover a wide-range of topics, he succeeded.

As chair of the Council of the Federation — the coalition of the nation's premiers — Moe kept things positive and the disagreements mostly private.

The two-day agenda covered internal trade, international trade, energy policy, cannabis, health care transfers, mental health, addictions treatment, Arctic sovereignty and climate change, among other topics.

The meetings may have been heated behind closed doors, but once the premiers made their way in front of cameras and microphones they offered little criticism of one another.

Descriptors like "robust discussion" and "candid conversations" were used to describe the talk at the table.

"We are a diverse nation," Moe said Thursday.

"Do we agree on everything. No, but most certainly we agree on much more than we disagree on."

The sentiment was repeated by Quebec Premier Francois Legault, who was the the target of critique over his province's religious symbols ban.

Leagault's response was agree to disagree.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe addresses a meeting of Premiers and Indigenous Leaders in Big River First Nation, Sask. on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. (Jonathan Hayward/Canadian Press)

Perhaps the biggest public disagreement came at the close of the conference. Canadian Press reporter Stephanie Taylor asked the premiers if they agreed with past statements by Moe and Alberta Premier Jason Kenney that national unity was under threat because of energy policy in the country.

Moe, Kenney and Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer have all called for a "national energy corridor."

"On the frustration that Alberta and Saskatchewan have had to get resources to tidewater, I think there is a path forward we just have to execute that in a reasonable fashion, in a timely fashion," New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs said in response to the question.

Kenney agreed in his answer and Moe deferred, having previously given his opinion, but the other premiers disagreed.

The alliance of centre-right premiers was clear long before the meetings began.

Higgs, Kenney, Moe, Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Northwest Territories Premier Bob McLeod were in Calgary last weekend holding meetings and flipping pancakes at the Calgary Stampede. The block of like-minded premiers couldn't flip the positions of B.C. Premier John Horgan on the Trans Mountain pipeline or of Legault, who repeatedly told the media there was "no social acceptability" for an oil pipeline in his province.

Horgan said the Trans Mountain project could not be fairly compared to a potential west-to-east pipeline because TMX is an expansion of an existing line and has federal approval. The west-to-east pipeline, as of now, has no proponent.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, second left, hosts a Stampede breakfast with visiting premiers, left to right, Doug Ford, of Ontario, Blaine Higgs, of New Brunswick, and Scott Moe, of Saskatchewan, in Calgary, Monday, July 8. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press)

While many may have expected Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to receive criticism from some of the premiers, the leaders instead asked the federal government for an increase in health transfer funding, improvements on immigration to ease labour force shortages and assistance in helping provinces deal with natural disasters.

Sask. to take part in mental health summit, attend trade trip to Europe

Pipeline politics aside, the premiers seemed to find much common ground.

On removing internal trade barriers, Moe pledged to have the province review its trade exemptions, while Kenney was the only premier to remove his province's exemptions during the meetings.

As the cloud of trade with China lingers over Canadian products like canola and pork, the province's agreed to send a trade delegation to Europe and the U.K. to expand trade relationships.

Moe said he wanted mental health and addictions on the agenda and the premiers agreed to a symposium on mental health and substance use.

"I'm looking forward to Saskatchewan's participation and I'm looking forward to sharing some of what we have done here but also learning from other provinces and maybe adopting some of what has occurred and been effective in other areas of the nation," Moe said.

Big River First Nation hosts 'historic' meeting

The meetings this week may be remembered for what Moe described as a "historic" trip to Big River First Nation. It marked the first ever meeting of this kind on a First Nation.

The leaders were hosted by Big River Chief Bruce Morin, who has known Moe for a number of years.

Sask. Premier Scott Moe shakes heads with AFN Chief Perry Bellegarde as Big River First Nation Chief Bruce Morin looks on. Morin hosted meetings on the First Nation on Tuesday. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press)

It marked the first time since 2016 that Assembly of First Nations Chief Perry Bellegarde has accepted the Council of the Federation's invitation to meet with premiers. Tuesday's meeting touched on economic development and services for Indigenous children and families.

"I really need to thank the community of Big River First Nation. They really rolled out the welcome wagon if you will for the 13 premiers from across the nation," Moe said.