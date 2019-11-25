Sask.-born musicians tour Canada mixing new and old compositions together
Duo combines classics like Mozart with more contemporary work
Saskatchewan-born musicians Amy Hillis and Meagan Milatz grew up on the prairies but they say they're still learning and discovering things about the province on their current cross-country tour.
The 50-date tour has seen them play shows in Quebec, British Columbia, Ontario, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Prince Edward Island and Saskatchewan, so far. They'll eventually play all 10 provinces and three territories before the tour finishes in May.
Their shows include contemporary artists like Regina's David McIntyre, who saw the duo perform his work live, and classics from composers like Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.
"We think that everyone should have the opportunity to hear Mozart live," Hillis told CBC Radio's Saskatchewan Weekend on Saturday.
Hillis is from Regina and Milatz grew up on a farm near Weyburn but both have been living in Montreal where they've built up resumes as skilled, McGill-educated performers.
The duo have taken compositions by Mozart and combined them with the more contemporary composers, finding connections between the pieces.
Milatz said she and Hillis have been asking the audience at shows whether or not they can sense a connection but she said there is really no wrong answer to that question.
"Basically everyone in Canada comes from such different backgrounds, that we thought maybe it was the diversity that defines us," Milatz said.
The duo will be on the road well into 2020 and they'll play their last show in Iqaluit on May 23.
The full list of dates can be viewed here.
