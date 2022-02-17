Ammunition rounds go through walls, hit parked vehicles outside RCMP Depot test range in Regina

Gunfire inside the National Armoury Range at the RCMP Depot in Regina ended up going through the exterior walls Wednesday afternoon, hitting two parked vehicles outside.



No one was hurt, but at least one person was inside one of the vehicles at the time.



In a news release Wednesday evening, RCMP said the rounds accidentally went through the outside walls of the range during a routine session around 2:30 p.m.



The National Armoury is located on the grounds of the RCMP training academy, and is separate from the ranges used by cadets.



Since the facility is inside city limits, Regina police are investigating along with Occupational Health and Safety.



"Safety of all those working and training at the RCMP Academy is of the utmost importance. We are fully committed to continued work with our partners to further the investigation," the RCMP said in its news release.



RCMP said it will release more information as the investigation continues.