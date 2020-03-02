BACKSTAGE PASS| Why Amigos Cantina is Saskatoon's rock and roll oasis on the prairies

CBC Saskatoon is exploring music venues in Saskatoon in the lead up to the Juno Awards on March 15. This is part four in our five-part series called Backstage Pass.

When Jim Clarke graduated university, he faced a question that many struggle with as they head out into the world. What now?

"I had just gone through university and I couldn't find a job in my field." Clarke said, sitting in front of the famed stage at Amigos Cantina in Saskatoon's Broadway district. "My friend Steve Benesh was talking about opening a place. His father owned the building. I said, 'Well, I'll chip in.'"

Jim Clarke recalls opening Amigos Cantina as a neighbourhood pub in the late '80s with his friend Steve Benesh. (Chanss Lagaden/CBC)

Clarke said they initially planning a neighbourhood pub. Then they figured they should have some entertainment.

"Buds on Broadway was here but there wasn't much in the way of alternative music in Saskatoon at the time so we kind of went that way and it was well received, so we just continued."

Now, about 32 years later, live music is still a draw for fans in Saskatoon and across the country.

Amigos Cantina has delivered original independent music and Mexican food to Saskatoon fans for more than 30 years. 2:35

Amigos Cantina is a part of this year's Junofest, which takes place on March 13 and 14 in Saskatoon. The celebration has a roster of more than 50 musical acts, including local Saskatoon artists and Juno Award nominees.

Grant Lawrence remembers the venue's early days well. These days he works as a CBC radio host in Vancouver, but his band the Smugglers formed at nearly the same time as Amigos. They were able to grace the stage early in their career.

"You'd have to go back several decades to when I was a teenager," said Lawrence, reminiscing about his first time at Amigos.

"We had heard rumours about this new club on the prairies that was already considered a rock and roll oasis. Like a CBGB's of the flatlands. The rumours were that it was kind of a trifecta. They supported original independent music, which was rare in the late '80s. It also allowed the bands to stay upstairs in this infamous band room, and they fed the bands and paid them.

Grant Lawrence and his band the Smugglers have played the Amigos stage for three decades. (Tristan Le Rudulier/CBC)

Lawrence said his band's tour across Western Canada was miserable and that they couldn't get any traction.

"We kept getting fired show after show after show."

He said he'll never forget the first time he set foot in Amigos. Walking in, you wouldn't know you were in a music club.

"We went inside and it was so un-rock and roll. I was expecting a sort of dark den of sin and there were skylights, hanging flower baskets from the ceiling and these linoleum tables. There were softball teams sitting at them eating bowls of nachos," he said.

"I just thought there's no way this is the place. There is nothing cool about this place, this can't be a music club. And then we noticed the Mexican style entrees on the chalkboard menu. We thought, wait a second Amigos, that's a Spanish word right? Oh, this is it!"

The Smugglers played the Amigos stage through the 1990s, eventually building a fanbase and selling out the club. (Submitted by Grant Lawrence)

Lawrence said of all the places they played on that tour, Amigos was the one that gave him and his young band a real chance.

"Even though we were still teenagers and we were terrible Jim Clarke, who booked the bands, didn't fire us. And it began a very long relationship that lasted 30 years."

'It's kind of like the moon comes out and the room transforms itself from Mexican cafeteria to a palace of rock and roll,' says Grant Lawrence of the Smugglers. (Chanss Lagaden/CBC)

Things have come a long way over that 30 year relationship with Amigos, Lawrence said.

"We drew flies at the first show. There were about six or seven people there. But over the years and into the '90s we eventually were selling the place out with a lineup down the block" he said.

Lawrence said Clarke and the rest of the owners put faith in newer bands and the music scene.

"It's because Jim [Clarke] and the guys invested into our band and saw something that we didn't even see. [They] saw something that allowed us to keep coming back and build an audience there."

Saturday night was so much fun! Thanks to everyone that made it out to <a href="https://twitter.com/AmigosSK?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AmigosSK</a> and caught our set. <a href="https://twitter.com/whitecapsband?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@whitecapsband</a> and Black Lake were killer. We can’t wait to be back on the road at the end of the month! <a href="https://t.co/OjK9USoOq5">pic.twitter.com/OjK9USoOq5</a> —@bandautopilot

Clarke said things have come a long way for bands over the last three decades, not only at Amigos but in Saskatoon itself.

"There were a few bands but they really didn't have venues to play. Over the course of a year, maybe they would only play four or five times. Now they might be able to play once a month," says Clarke. "I think there is a really good community that feeds into itself."

The 30th anniversary show of Amigos lined up with the Smugglers' 30th anniversary. The band returned to Saskatoon for a sold out November show. (Submitted by Grant Lawrence)

The Smugglers and Amigos had a reunion in November 2018. The show celebrated the venue's 30 years in Saskatoon, but also the Smugglers' 30th anniversary together. It was serendipity.

"We heard from the longtime booker at Amigos and he said 'Hey, we're doing a 30th anniversary, what about it?' And I thought, oh this would be perfect there's so much synergy in this," Lawrence said.

"The one club in Western Canada that gave our band a chance is still around, and surviving on burritos, bands and beer. And it has supported live independent original music for 30 years, and our band is still around. How could we not accept that invitation?"

The Smugglers celebrating their 30th anniversary at Amigos in November 2018. (Submitted by Grant Lawrence)

Lawrence said the choice to have an anniversary show in Saskatoon puzzled some fans. Some international fans couldn't even pronounce Saskatoon. Regardless, people flew in for the show. Lawrence said it was a celebration of longevity and dedication.

"It was an amazing sweat soaked Saturday night in November and it was one of the most memorable nights in my life."

Lawrence said performing at Amigos is a very special experience.

"It's kind of a Jekyll and Hyde situation. It's kind of like the moon comes out and the room transforms itself from Mexican cafeteria to a palace of rock and roll"

He said the layout of the club, with a lower stage, is key for intimacy in a performance.

"The sound is fantastic and it's the perfect size. It just an amazing experience being on that stage because of what has happened there over the 30 years."

Amigos stands apart from the crowd when it comes to the band-audience relationship. With little room backstage, the band will often be right with their fans every step of the way.

"Bands bumped elbows with the people here to see them. It becomes pretty close." says Clarke. "It maybe takes the bands off-guard at first. Eventually, they're there talking to their fans."

Amigos stage has hosted Broken Social Scene, Modest Mouse, Sarah McLachlan and many others since opening in 1988. (Chanss Lagaden/CBC)

Lawrence said three generations of Saskatoon audiences owe a lot to the three owners of Amigos, because they brought a music culture to the city.

"There have been dips and valleys. The 90's was pretty great, but these days it is still hard to sell tickets. But they stuck with it!" Lawrence said.

Jim Clarke said he hopes it continues in the decades to come.

"It would be nice to think [Amigos] will still be here. I hope it's still doing much the same, I hope there's still a great music scene like there is now." says Clarke. "Why fix it if it's not broke?"

