NDP raises alarm after Sask. ambulances unavailable hundreds of times this year

The Official Opposition is raising the alarm after finding concerning data about a shortage of ambulances in Saskatchewan.

The NDP shared a freedom of information request on Monday that revealed that in the first six weeks of 2023, there were 216 occasions when the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) did not have an ambulance available to respond to a call.

"It's incredibly alarming to see the number of people who called and then didn't have access to an ambulance," said NDP health critic Vicki Mowat.

The data, which was originally reported by CTV, does not include data from Saskatoon, as ambulance service in that city is operated by a private company.

Even with that caveat, Rural and Remote Health Minister Everett Hindley admitted the numbers are "not acceptable."

"We obviously want to make sure that, as I said earlier, that everyone who is in need of an ambulance, is calling for an ambulance, is able to to have that service available to them," Hindley said.

Data breakdown

According to the data, a copy of which was provided to media, the SHA classifies incidents when no ambulance can be dispatched as No Ambulance Available or NAA.

Regina had the highest number of NAA incidents, at 49, of any service area between Jan. 1, 2023, and Feb. 13, 2023.

There were 24 incidents in Buffalo Narrows, 17 in Meadow Lake and nine in Indian Head.

Monday's question period in the Saskatchewan legislature was almost solely devoted to the topic of ambulance shortages as the Opposition attempted to hold the government's feet to the fire on the topic.

Saskatchewan NDP health critic Vicki Mowat says that when people call 911 they expect that emergency services will be able to help them. (Alexander Quon/CBC)

In addition to the data, the Opposition highlighted specific incidents when ambulances did not respond.

That included the case of Sharon Chartier, who on Feb. 7, 2023, woke up with the symptoms of a heart attack.

The former nurse called 911 only to be told there were no ambulances available to pick her up at that time.

She waited for more than an hour before an ambulance eventually came and transported to the hospital.

The NDP also referenced the story of Kendal Carlberg, who was forced to give birth on the side of the road when staffing shortages meant her husband had to drive nearly 200 kilometres to the nearest hospital.

'Numbers show the exact opposite'

On Monday, Hindley pointed to the increased funding dedicated to Emergency Medical Services (EMS) in the 2023-2024 provincial budget as one of the ways the government is working to address the issue of ambulance shortages.

The $8.8 million in additional funding is meant to go toward stabilizing services in rural and remote areas, and providing additional support for contracted EMS operators.

In the previous year's budget, the province touted adding 70 full-time paramedic jobs.

Mowat described announcements like those as "Band-Aid" solutions to a growing problem.

"We've heard this government try to argue that their investments are making a difference when we see that these numbers show the exact opposite, that we need full-scale ambulance reform in this province," Mowat said.