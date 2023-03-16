Ambulances forced to wait up to 12 hours at Regina ERs to off-load patients: documents

The temperature was well below freezing in Regina as ambulance crews worked on Jan. 8, pushing through despite their workload being described as "red," meaning they were unable to get staff.

By that evening, ambulances were waiting as long as five hours to off-load patients, and delays in off-loading and transferring meant supervisors noted a potential impact on patients.

"Busy all shift. ER's are FULL," a supervisor wrote in their log about the evening shift.

The report is among a cache of EMS supervisor logs covering the first six weeks of 2023 that were released on Wednesday by Saskatchewan's Opposition NDP.

According to the logs, ambulances can sometimes be forced to wait long as 12 hours to off-load a patient. The queue for calls requiring an ambulance in Regina can grow to nine or more, and ambulances from nearby areas such as Indian Head are sometimes called into Regina to respond to calls.

The Opposition obtained the documents — along with records about the number of times ambulances were unavailable — from the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) through a freedom of information request.

"These are their own call logs and the minister [of health] is still failing to take responsibility for the failures that he has created in the system," said NDP health critic Vicki Mowat.

"He's not acknowledging the very real concerns that are happening on a daily basis."

Mowat and Matt Love, NDP critic for rural and remote health-care, called in question period on Wednesday for Health Minister Paul Merriman to do more and address the issue of ambulance wait times.

"This might be a hard truth for that minister to stomach, but here is a fact. These delays and backlogs are created by his government's failures and they don't just impact Regina, they ripple out to other communities too," said Love.

Merriman acknowledged that there are issues in the province, but repeatedly pointed to money allocated in the recently passed 2023-2024 provincial budget as a solution to the problem.

The $8.8 million in additional funding is meant to go toward stabilizing services in rural and remote areas, and providing additional support for contracted EMS operators.

"I want to reassure the people of Saskatchewan that if they do need to call 911, they do need an ambulance … we will be able to get there as soon as possible, get them into emergency, get them triaged and get them through our health-care system," said Merriman.

Mowat said that funding is not enough to address the problem.

"It's incredibly frustrating to see this government, after 16 years in government, not taking responsibility for their own failures," she told media after question period.

The Opposition says it wants to see a shift away from multiple ambulance providers to a streamlined approach.

"What we're hearing from folks on the front lines is that we need to open up the Ambulance Act — it hasn't been opened in several years — and look at what changes need to take place," Mowat said.