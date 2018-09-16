Amber Alert issued for six-year-old girl

North Battleford RCMP have issued an Amber Alert for six-year-old Emma O'Keeffe.

The girl is described as having brown, chin-length hair and was last seen wearing a navy-blue, long sleeve T-shirt, black jeans, pink socks, no shoes, and was wearing a diaper. She is three feet six inches tall and is 44 pounds.

O'Keeffe suffers from epilepsy and autism and police say she is non-verbal and unable to walk.

Police say the abduction is believed to have taken place outside a strip mall at 11204 Railway Avenue in North Battleford.

There is no description of the person suspected to have taken her at this time, but the suspect is believed to be driving a dark grey 2010, Mercedes Benz GL350 Bluetec SUV with Saskatchewan licence plate 897 HMX. The direction of travel is unknown.

If you have information about this child, call 911 or 1-877-SOAMBER or 1-877-762-6237 or e-mail fdiv_amber_alert@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.