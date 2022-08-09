Warrant issued for man at centre of Amber Alert, Sask. RCMP say 2 children believed to be in great danger

The two children named in an Amber Alert issued by Saskatchewan RCMP Monday are believed to be with their mother and her common-law partner, who has a history of sexual offences, according to RCMP.

Police are looking for seven-year-old Luna Potts and eight-year-old Hunter Potts, according to an Amber Alert issued at the request of Shaunavon RCMP.

Saskatchewan RCMP provided an update Tuesday afternoon, saying a warrant had been issued for the arrest of Benjamin Martin Moore. He has lived with the kids and their mother, 45-year-old Leah Potts, in Eastend, Sask., according to police.

"We believe that Luna and Hunter are in danger in the presence of Benjamin Moore, and we want to locate them as quickly as possible to ensure that they are brought home safely," said Tyler Bates, chief superintendent in charge of Saskatchewan RCMP south district, at a news conference Tuesday.

Bates said the Ministry of Social Services asked Shaunavon RCMP to help with an investigation into allegations against Moore. Before police were able to question the 50-year-old man, Moore, Potts and the children had left their home in Eastend, said Bates.

This led the ministry to seek an apprehension order for the children. Police then issued the Amber Alert, Bates said.

An Amber Alert was issued Monday at the request of Shaunavon RCMP. The victims are seven-year-old Luna Potts and eight-year-old Hunter Potts. (Saskatchewan RCMP)

The alert described Moore as five feet, 10 inches tall and 200 pounds, with black hair.

CBC News previously reported that Moore served a 26-month sentence for inappropriately touching a young child, possessing child pornography and other offences.

In 2011 Moore was deemed a high-risk to reoffend and his release prompted a warning from police in Regina.

Shaunavon RCMP said the group may be travelling in a 2015 dark blue Chevy Equinox, with the Alberta licence plate CGC2492.

They might have entered the United States and might be in South Dakota, said Bates.

People who see the children, Potts or Moore or have information regarding their whereabouts are asked to call 911 or 1-or 1-877-SOAMBER (762-6237).