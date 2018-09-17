Saskatchewan girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert reunited with parents

The six-year-old girl who was the subject of a now cancelled Amber Alert was found just two kilometres from where she went missing the day before, RCMP said on Monday.

The girl was in the back of an SUV when it was stolen from a North Battleford strip mall around 5 p.m. CST on Sunday afternoon.

Police located the girl more than 13 hours later, around 6:45 a.m. Monday morning, in the stolen SUV, which had been abandoned in an industrial area of the city.

Cpl. Rob King said the girl was taken to hospital where she was reunited with her parents. The girl has since been discharged. (Rob Kruk/Radio-Canada)

"The focus now shifts to finding who is responsible for taking the vehicle in the first place," Cpl. Rob King said. "Someone took a vehicle that was not theirs, with the child in the back seat, and was responsible for the child being left overnight."

The girl was conscious when she was found in the vehicle. She received medical attention and was reunited with her parents while she was in hospital. She has since been discharged.

It's not known where the vehicle was driven, how it got to the industrial area, or how long it was left there. No arrests have been made.

Police spent the night searching for the vehicle. Now, the evidence — such as the vehicle and its contents — will begin to be processed.

"What happened in the meantime is still under investigation," King said.

The SUV was stolen from this North Battleford parking lot yesterday w the 6 y.o. inside. She was found safe earlier this morning.

The girl has autism and epilepsy, and requires medication every 12 hours, the RCMP said in an earlier update. She is also non-verbal. Missing a dose could lead to extreme medical distress. It's unclear if she had access to her medication.

The vehicle was parked just off the road in some bushes and had been spotted by employees of a nearby business, King said.

An Amber Alert was issued Sunday evening. It was later expanded to Alberta and Saskatchewan before it was cancelled Monday morning.

"We're very, very happy. This was a very stressful situation. So many things go through your mind," Krista Clark, a family friend, said Monday.

Clark, whose husband is close friends with the girl's father, was awake all night, checking social media, and was in frequent communication with the family.

Clark is looking forward to hearing more in the coming hours, but says the main thing is that the girl is safe.