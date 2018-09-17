Girl, 6, found safe in North Battleford after Amber Alert issued
The six-year-old who had been the subject of an Amber Alert since Sunday afternoon was found safe early Monday in North Battleford, Sask., RCMP say.
Girl found 6:45 a.m. CST and is receiving medical attention
Police located the girl around 6:45 a.m. CST, and she's receiving medical attention, a news release says.
She was in the back of an SUV when it was stolen outside a strip mall.
