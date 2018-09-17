Skip to Main Content
The six-year-old who had been the subject of an Amber Alert since Sunday afternoon was found safe early Monday in North Battleford, Sask., RCMP say.

Girl found 6:45 a.m. CST and is receiving medical attention

A six-year-old girl was located in North Battleford, Sask., early Monday morning, hours after an Amber Alert was issued.

Police located the girl around 6:45 a.m. CST, and she's receiving medical attention, a news release says. 

She was in the back of an SUV when it was stolen outside a strip mall.

More to come

