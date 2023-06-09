Amber Alert cancelled after 2 children last seen in North Battleford, Sask., found safe

Two missing children last seen in North Battleford, Sask., have been found safe inside a home on a First Nation, RCMP say.

Police had issued an Amber Alert at 11 a.m. CST Friday, in search of a seven-year-old girl and eight-year-old boy. They had last been seen Thursday evening on 100th Street in North Battleford, a city nearly 130 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon. They were last seen with their 31-year-old mother.

RCMP issued an update at 12:45 p.m. CST Friday, saying the children were found safe in a home on Mosquito, Grizzly Bear's Head, Lean Man First Nation, south of North Battleford.

The mother is now in custody, police say.

Police previously said they were investigating the case as an abduction. CBC News has contacted Saskatchewan RCMP seeking more information about formal charges against the woman.

RCMP say updates will be provided when available.

A previous version of this story provided the names and photos of the children and mother. CBC News has removed them to protect the children's identities, because they're minors.