Amazon Canada buys land at Global Transportation Hub near Regina

Amazon Canada has purchased more than 14 acres of land at the Global Transportation Hub (GTH) just west of Regina, CBC has learned.

Documents show that on May 30, 2022, Amazon Canada Fulfillment Services ULC purchased 14.35 acres of land at the GTH from Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan (HOOPP) Realty for $3.3 million.

Land title transfer indicates Amazon purchased land for $3.3 Million. (CBC News)

HOOPP Realty is a Toronto-based company specializing in pension plans for Ontario's health-care workers. Documents show it has owned this piece of the GTH since 2014.

The GTH has been plagued with controversy since it's inception in 2012, with land sales being stalled.

In April the province approved the sale of 247 acres of GTH land for $38 million to Cargill for a planned canola crusher. This was the first sale of land at the hub since 2017. Cargill says construction will begin once appropriate approvals are received, with plans to be operational by early 2024.

Roughly two-thirds of the total land at the GTH has been sold, with 505 acres remaining.

Amazon Canada Fulfillment Services ULC runs fulfilment centres, which are warehouse facilities where incoming orders are received, stored, packed and shipped out to customers.

Currently Amazon has 14 fulfilment centres across the country, with the bulk in Ontario and British Columbia.

Recently, Amazon Canada has been expanding across the country, with jobs being posted in Alberta, Ontario and British Columbia.

Globally, Amazon has been growing consistently, adding jobs and building fulfilment warehouses. Fortune magazine reported in 2022 that Amazon employed 1.6 million people globally, falling second only to Walmart, which employs more than 2.3 million.

Documents filed on May 6, 2022, show Amazon Canada Fulfilment Services registered with Saskatchewan Corporate Registry. The Corporate Registry maintains information for all legal entities, businesses and non-profit organizations registered with the province of Saskatchewan.

New Amazon building in the GTH on Fleming Road. (CBC News)

It is unknown if or when work on the site is set to begin or how many jobs it could create in the city.

Asked for comment on the story, the City of Regina provided a statement.

"The City of Regina is pleased to see continued growth at the GTH and strongly supports job growth in the Regina region," the statement said.

CBC News reached out to Amazon Canada, but it did not respond by publication time.