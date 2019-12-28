Woman found dead in Regina on Boxing Day identified as Amanda Friday

A woman found dead in Regina on Boxing Day has been identified as Amanda Friday.

A family member has confirmed it was Friday who was found on a city sidewalk at about 4 p.m. on Dec. 26. Her sister Viola Friday wrote about her in a Facebook post.

"She was a loving sister, mother, auntie and a friend," said Viola. "Rest easy my beautiful little sister we all love [you]."

Viola said her sister always gave her a hug and said "I love you" when they saw each other.

Police had received a call on Thursday about a woman lying on the ground on the 3200 block of Dewdney Avenue in the North Central neighbourhood.

Major Crimes and Forensic Identification Units were part of the response, along with EMS and the Regina Fire Department.

Friday was confirmed dead at the scene. An autopsy is scheduled for next week.

Regina police said they are working with the office of the chief coroner to fully investigate her death.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.