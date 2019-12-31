Skip to Main Content
Death of woman found in Regina on Boxing Day deemed non-suspicious
Saskatchewan

The death of a woman found in the 3200 block of Dewdney Avenue on Boxing Day has been deemed non-suspicious. 

Amanda Friday was found in the 3200 block of Dewdney Avenue

Amanda Friday was found in the 3200 block of Dewdney Avenue. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

Police received a call on Thursday about a woman lying on the ground in the North Central neighbourhood. She was later identified as Amanda Friday.

Her sister Viola Friday wrote about her in a Facebook post.  

"She was a loving sister, mother, auntie and a friend," said Viola. "Rest easy my beautiful little sister we all love [you]."

Major Crimes and Forensic Identification Units were part of the response, along with EMS and the Regina Fire Department.

