Saskatchewan government to discipline employee for social media post about China

The Saskatchewan government says disciplinary measures will be taken against an employee who made an inappropriate social media post about China.

A screenshot of a text exchange posted to the Instagram account of Alyssa Leippi began circulating on social media this week.

The conversation posted includes a reference to eating dogs in China.

The government's directory lists Leippi as an adviser and consultant for communications services with the executive council and Premier Scott Moe's office.

A spokesman for the premier's office says the "inappropriate social media activity" doesn't reflect the government's views and policies.

Jim Billington says the issue has been raised with the employee, who works in a unit within the public service, and human resources is making sure proper "disciplinary and corrective measures" will be taken.

NDP responds

NDP Leader Ryan Meili released a statement on the matter saying the post "shocked and disappointed" him.

"It is distressing that this post was made at a time when Asian communities across Canada and here in Saskatchewan are raising concerns about rising racism and racist violence in the wake of COVID-19," the statement said.

Meili criticized the response from the premier's office as well, saying "the Premier's office offers no apology for this racist post, no redress for the communities impacted and no recognition that the remarks go beyond simply being 'inappropriate social media activity.'"