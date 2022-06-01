Man wanted on 2nd-degree murder charge in death of 24-year-old woman in northern Sask.

RCMP in northern Saskatchewan are searching for a man charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a woman in Cumberland House over the weekend.

Police say Marisha Hoksbergen, 24, was seriously injured in an altercation late Sunday night at a home in the community, which is 245 kilometres northeast of Prince Albert.

Hoksbergen was transported in a private vehicle to a local medical clinic, where she was pronounced dead by paramedics, a police news release said.

Now, RCMP say an arrest warrant has been issued for Alvin Thomas, 39, who is charged in Hoksbergen's death.

Thomas is described by police as five feet 11 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo that says "Pritch" in cursive writing on the back of one hand, and the initials "AT" and "DM" on the other, below his thumb.

Mounties say Thomas has ties to Cumberland House, Prince Albert and Nipawin.

Anyone who sees Thomas is asked not to approach him, but to call 911 immediately or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.