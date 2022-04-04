Alta. man gets backpack lost in B.C. back with help from Sask. stranger

An Alberta man got back a backpack he lost in B.C. thanks to a good Samaritan with Saskatchewan roots.

Bill Tonita is an elected member of the Strathcona County Council in Alberta.

He posted on Facebook Sunday about how he had been in Vancouver and lost a backpack.

"It was probably only 10 minutes from the time I left the train, until I checked in at the airport and I turned around to check the bags in, and looked and my backpack was gone," said Tonita.

A WestJet agent gave him the number to call for lost and found, but Tonita said it did not look promising.

Tonita said he had his computer, iPad, car keys and other important items in the bag. Luckily, he also had a book with his contact information inside the bag.

Moments later Tonita received a call from an unknown Saskatchewan phone number. The caller asked if Tonita had lost his bag.

The caller, Chad Czako, was headed in the other direction, but offered to switch trains and come to the airport to deliver Tonita's bag. They had time to exchange only a few words before Tonita had to board his flight.

"He told me he and his brother own the Bluebird Cafe at Regina Beach," said Tonita.

"He said something about 'the world is such a messed up place and if I can do something good for someone then I will do it.' And he gave me a hug and he walked away."

Tonita said the only thing Czako wanted in return for his troubles was a positive comment on the Bluebird Cafe's Facebook page.

Tonita said he decided to make the Facebook post because he wanted people to know that Czako is a great guy and to shed light on a good story. The post has garnered more than 3,000 likes and shares since it was posted.

Tonita said he will be making a stop at Bluebird Cafe when he comes to Regina in the summer.

"In June, I'm coming for the Federation for Canadian municipalities conference and we intend to make a trip out to the Bluebird," he said.