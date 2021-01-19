Alsport Sales fined $35K following workplace death

A Regina company was fined $35,000 after taking responsibility for a workplace death that occurred in 2018.

Alsport Sales Inc. — which sells snowmobiles, ATVs, dirt bikes and other motorsports vehicles — was charged in 2018 under the Occupational Health and Safety Regulations.

According to the Saskatchewan government, a worker was fatally injured after being thrown from a snowmobile near Pilot Butte, Sask.

Earlier this month, the company pleaded guilty to failing to ensure a worker was trained, resulting in their death, the Government of Saskatchewan said in a press release.

Three additional charges were withdrawn.

The company was fined $25,000 plus a surcharge of $10,000.