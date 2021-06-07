Sask. RCMP want to know who has seen the windmill after nearly 100-year-old structure stolen

Indian Head RCMP say an almost century-old windmill has been stolen from a rural property near Vibank, Sask.

Police said the 12-and-a-half-metre tall galvanized steel windmill was stolen sometime from May 16 to May 19.

The windmill is described as missing a fan blade, having bullet holes on it and displaying the word "Chicago" on its tail fin.

RCMP said it would not have been a simple task to steal the large windmill from the property. It would have required at least two people and some sort of equipment.

Vibank is about 50 kilometres southeast of Regina.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the windmill is asked to contact Indian Head RCMP at (306) 695-5200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).