Regina police ask for public's help after shots possibly fired early Monday

Regina police are asking for the public's help determining what went down in advance of a report of shots fired early Monday morning.

Officers responded to the vicinity of 11th Avenue and Winnipeg Street at 12:48 a.m. CST Monday after someone reported possibly hearing gunshots in the area, according to a news release.

Police arrived on the scene within minutes to talk to potential witnesses, but police said there is not enough information to determine what happened.

No one appeared to have been injured in the area, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).