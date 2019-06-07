Alleged gun-toting kidnappers at large in Regina area: police

Regina police are searching for two suspects — a man and a woman — after a boy told police that he was allegedly kidnapped on Thursday.

Police said in a news release early Friday morning that a 17-year-old boy reported he had been forced into a vehicle at gun point.

While that boy was being held in the vehicle, another teen boy was apprehended by the suspects and forced into the vehicle.

The alleged incidents happened around 12:40 p.m. CST on the 1000 block of Elphinstone Street.

The suspects then drove outside of the city limits to an unknown rural area. Police say the suspects drove to "a town north of Regina" where the two boys escaped.

Police were notified around 8 p.m. later that evening.

The second boy has not been identified or interviewed by police about the alleged abductions. A police spokesperson was unavailable for comment on Friday.

The unknown boy is described as being about 15 to 17 years in age, with long black hair and a scar on his left eyebrow. He was last wearing a navy blue t-shirt, grey sweat pants, three wrist bands, Nike shoes and a "We the North" Toronto Raptors hat.

The man suspected in the case is described as being between 40 and 50 years old, with black and grey hair, a short trimmed beard, brown eyes and with a "wrinkly face with a mark or scar under his left eye." He's about six feet tall, 280 pounds.

He had a dark green shirt and spoke with a deep voice.

The woman suspected in the case is described as being of similar age, with shoulder-length blonde hair, hazel eyes and a large freckle on her right jawline.

She wore baggy, colourful clothing such as a pink and purple flowered shirt and blue shorts.

They were driving a mid-2000s dark blue sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.