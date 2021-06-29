Alleged car thief who was stabbed flees from Regina hospital

Regina police say they're looking for a man who was stabbed on the weekend but left the hospital while still seriously injured.

They're asking for the public's help in locating Jordan Wade Geddes, 30, who they say may be in medical distress and needs to return to the hospital immediately.

Police allege Geddes was trying to steal a car in a Coronation Park parking lot early Saturday morning when the vehicle's owner arrived.



The car owner, a 44-year-old Regina man, is accused of stabbing him during the ensuing altercation and is facing a charge of aggravated assault.

Geddes has also been charged with assault with a weapon, attempted theft of a motor vehicle and possessing break-in tools.

Police say he was supposed to make his first court appearance once he was released from the hospital.

He was last seen leaving emergency at the Regina General Hospital at around 3:15 a.m. CST Tuesday, wearing a hospital gown.

He's six feet tall and about 300 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Police are asking anyone who knows where he is to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.