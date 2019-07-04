Regina police say abduction reported last month did not happen

Regina police say reports of an abduction attempt last month were unfounded.

In early June, police were told a 17-year-old boy and another teenager had been kidnapped at gunpoint. A news release issued June 7 asked the public for any information on the incident.

Further investigation revealed that the second teenager did not exist, police said.

Even further investigation revealed the incident never happened, according to a news release issued Thursday.

No charges have been laid in relation to the false report.

"Investigators did not find evidence to suggest the original report was made out of any criminal intention, therefore the matter has been concluded," the news release said.