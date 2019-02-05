AlertMeter app touted by Sask. manufacturers group as way to make workplaces safer

Being tired, worried, distracted or medicated could affect someone's focus on the job and, depending on what they do, that could have detrimental impacts on their safety.

An app developed to keep South African mines safe could soon be put to work here in Saskatchewan, which has one of the highest rates of workplace injuries and deaths in Canada, according to a University of Regina study published last year.

Ken Ricketts, the executive director of Safety Association of Saskatchewan Manufacturers, said while pre-employment drug testing has its place, it doesn't cover how ready someone is for work every day.

He wanted to find something to test how alert employees are before taking to their daily duties. That's where AlertMeter comes into play.

"Someone could have smoked up last week. They could have went to a World Series. They could have went to the Super Bowl. They could have been drunk as a skunk," Ricketts told CBC Radio's The Afternoon Edition.

"How they were then doesn't matter to me. It matters to me how they are on my production floor. I don't want them to be injured. I don't want them to injure someone else."

Employees first take 10 reaction-based tests to establish their baseline. After that, they're given a series of tests each day to see how they compare to their baseline.

According to Ricketts, the system looks for employees who may be testing 20 per cent or lower than their normal scores.

Those employees are then presented with another test. If they again score 20 per cent below their baseline score, supervisors are alerted.

Ricketts said he wants to see the application rolled out in any workplace or job where one bad decision or a non-decision could have serious consequences.

Low scores don't mean days off

Ricketts said other employers in the United States who've rolled out the application in their workplaces typically test workers as soon as they start their shifts. If an employee fails their test, they don't work on the job floor for the day.

He said that doesn't mean the employee in question gets a day off.

"They may have something where they say, 'Well, you're not going out on the job floor for your normal job. You're doing something else, something that's less safety sensitive,'" Ricketts said.

"The point being, they're not always letting them go out on the floor until they've tested them and are certain they're fit for duty."

While the app is being used by some U.S. employers, there's still no word as to when it will roll out in Saskatchewan.