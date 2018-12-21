Alcohol may have been factor in fatal rollover Thursday: Sask. RCMP

Police say alcohol may have been a factor in a Thursday afternoon crash at Peebles, Sask., that claimed the life of a passenger.

Broadview RCMP and Kipling Ambulance and Fire responded to the scene of the crash on Highway 48 at about 4 p.m. CST, according to a news release.

The driver was travelling west and lost control of the vehicle, flipping it and coming to rest on the south side of the highway, police said.

A 33-year-old passenger was declared dead at the scene. The 29-year-old driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital with undetermined injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate with the help of RCMP Traffic Reconstruction.

Peebles, Sask., is located about 130 kilometres east of Regina.