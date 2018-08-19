Alberta man arrested in North Battleford for exposing himself

Battlefords RCMP has arrested a 44-year-old man from Sherwood Park, Alta. for what has been deemed an indecent act in a local business.

Police were called to a business on Railway Avenue East in North Battleford just before 11 p.m. on Aug. 18 for a report of a man acting erratically, intimidating female staff, exposing his genitals and removing most of his clothing.

When officers arrived, the man resisted arrest and fought with them.

A Taser was used during the arrest. EMS was called because of the Taser and concerns over the man's erratic behaviour.

The suspect was taken to hospital for treatment.

Charges of committing an indecent act, assault, mischief, assault peace officer and resist arrest are pending against the man.