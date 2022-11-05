Alberta clipper pummeling all of southern Sask.: Environment Canada

Environment Canada has issued weather alerts for all of southern Saskatchewan and most central regions, including winter storm warnings, snowfall warnings and a host of special weather statements, as an Alberta clipper is expected to pummel the province.

An Alberta clipper is a storm that develops on the east side of the Rocky Mountains and moves quickly, like a clipper ship on the ocean.

"A strong system that developed in Alberta just moved into the province overnight last night and is going to make its way through … bringing with it pretty much everything but the kitchen sink," CBC meteorologist Christy Climenhaga said Saturday.

Environment Canada has painted central Saskatchewan red on its public alerts page as of Saturday morning, including Saskatoon and Prince Albert, with several snowfall and winter storm warnings.

Winter storm warnings are issued when regions are experiencing multiple types of severe winter weather simultaneously.

The clipper is expected to reduce visibility to near-zero, with 10 to 20 centimetres of snow and a risk of freezing rain.

Heavy snow will begin to fall by Saturday afternoon, with northwest winds gusting up to 80 kilometres per hour, the Environment Canada alert said.

That will lead to significantly reduced visibility in blowing snow Saturday afternoon and into Sunday morning.

The Environment Canada public weather alerts map shows much of Saskatchewan is under weather warnings and special weather statements. (Environment Canada)

Most of the southernmost regions, including Regina, are expecting strong winds, a drop in temperatures and rain that will turn to snow Saturday and into Sunday, the weather agency says.

While the provincial highway hotline hasn't posted any recommendations against travel as of 10 a.m. CST, Environment Canada warned surfaces soaked by the rain are likely to freeze, leading to hazardous road conditions.

Weather conditions are expected to improve during the day Sunday, but poor road conditions will likely remain, the weather agency says.

Environment Canada warns against non-essential travel until conditions improve.