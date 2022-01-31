Alberta Clipper bringing blizzard conditions across southern Saskatchewan

An Alberta Clipper low pressure system is set to move into Saskatchewan Monday, causing blustery conditions across much of the south and central parts before it's forecast to blow out early Tuesday morning.

Environment Canada has issued blizzard warnings for most southern regions, including Regina, while Saskatoon and central areas have blowing snow advisories in effect.

Brian Luzny, a meteorologist with the weather office, said the storm should begin near the Alberta-Saskatchewan border around 12 p.m. CST before moving eastward throughout the day.

By late in the afternoon, Regina — and most communities east of it — should see reduced visibility and blowing snow with wind gusts up to 80 kilometres per hour.

However, by midnight, Luzny said that conditions should improve with winds dying down to around 40 kilometres per hour.

"[The Alberta Clipper] just quickly develops, really quickly intensifies and really quickly exits our region — that's what these things are made for," he said, noting the weather system shouldn't last more than four to six hours.

Snowfall warnings issued for northern grain belt region

While much of east-central Saskatchewan should stay clear of the blizzard conditions, Luzny said regions around the northern grain belt are under snowfall warnings.

Areas near Meadow Lake and east toward Hudson Bay are forecast to get between 10 to 15 centimetres of snow on Monday, he noted.

Whether it's the flurries or blustery conditions, Luzny added that road conditions are expected to have low visibility in much of Saskatchewan Monday.

"We do expect visibility to deteriorate as soon as the winds kick in," he said.

Luzny advised anyone who's travelling out on the highways to reduce their speed, and to leave plenty of driving distance between themselves and other drivers.

Drivers can check the province's Highway Hotline for the latest road conditions across Saskatchewan.

While most of Saskatchewan won't have much snow in the forecast later in the week, Luzny said that temperatures are expected to dip.

"The backside of these Alberta Clippers is it brings the cold air," he said.

South and central regions are forecast to be back entrenched in the minus 20s for a few days, starting on Tuesday.