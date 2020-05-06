Veteran Moose Jaw cop allowed to appeal firing

A veteran police officer's appeal of his dismissal from the Moose Jaw Police Service is going ahead and has been scheduled for late summer.

Alan Murdock was fired on June 19, 2019. He had been with the Moose Jaw Police Service since 1999.

Murdock filed an appeal against the firing not long after. The chief of police in Moose Jaw brought forward a challenge, arguing Murdock was a "probationary member" at the time of termination and therefore the dismal wouldn't be subject to review per the Police Act.

Jay Watson, who oversaw the hearing to determine if the appeal should be allowed, has found that "probationary member" means someone new to the service and does "not include a member who has passed his or her initial period of probation, but is subsequently placed on probation pursuant to a remedial order of discipline."

It's still not clear why Murdock was placed on probation on May 22, 2019, but documents show he was put on 12-months probation, "reprimanded for [his] neglect of duty," suspended without pay for five days and placed under close supervision for six months.

Evidence submitted by Chief Richard Bourassa of the Moose Jaw Police Service said that Murdock was considered "unsuitable and/ or incompetent" and terminated because of these alleged acts while on probation.

"On May 31, 2019 as a result of multiple violations of The Local Authority Freedom of Information and Protections of Privacy Act, Alan Murdock was given a direct order by a superior officer as a means to contain the breaches of privacy," the submission said.

The police service alleges Murdock "disobeyed the direct order on the same day."

It is also alleged that Murdock "provided misleading, false and inaccurate statements to the interviewer in an internal investigation regarding his misconduct" on the day he was fired.

The chief indicated he was and still is of the opinion that, "Murdock is unsuitable and/or incompetent for police service pursuant to section 60(1)(b) of The Police Act, 1990," according to Watson's written decision.

The appeal hearing has been scheduled to begin August 31 and has been allotted three weeks.