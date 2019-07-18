Sask. financial watchdog says Alta. man fined $500K for investor fraud
'Aitkens acted with blatant disregard for the securities laws of Saskatchewan,' province says
A man is facing $500,000 in penalties after committing fraud and making untrue or misleading statements to investors.
On Thursday, the Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan (FCAA) sanctioned Ronald James Aitkens and four companies he owns and operates, according to a news release.
Aitkens raised over $84 million from thousands of investors, including hundreds in Saskatchewan, through a variety of proposed land development schemes.
A hearing on the fraud took place in May of 2018 and members of a FCAA panel considered Aitkens's breaches to be "very serious, and their conduct, egregious."
"The panel pointed out that Aitkens acted with blatant disregard for the securities laws of Saskatchewan and that as a result, hundreds of Saskatchewan residents have lost their investments," said the release.
Aitkens and four companies he owns must now pay $100,000 each.
They must also pay hearing costs, estimated at over $30,000.
He is also banned from trading in securities or derivatives using any exemptions in Saskatchewan securities laws.
Aitkens is also subject to market-access bans in other jurisdictions.
