Sask. air show flies high, but weathers some turbulence with ticket buyers turned away

An unexpectedly high turnout overran the Saskatchewan Air Show, which had a triumphant return to the skies this weekend after a 14-year hiatus.

"It's been an overwhelming success. The response from the people of Saskatchewan has blown us away, literally," said Colonel Denis O'Reilly, as Sunday's events continued at the 15 Wing airbase in Moose Jaw.

The air show reached its 25,000-person capacity early on Saturday afternoon, with a mistake made in not holding back space for those with pre-purchased tickets, he said.

Safety concerns about people's access to first aid, toilets and water saw organizers shut down the gates at 1:15 p.m., 45 minutes earlier than expected, said O'Reilly.

"There was a small fraction of people that had pre-purchased tickets that were left out of the gates and we're truly sorry for that," he said. "We didn't really anticipate that, as such a late time in the air show."

People enjoyed checking out planes and flight action at the Saskatchewan Airshow this weekend, but some reported long lineups for toilets and food as a challenge. (Christy Climenhaga/CBC)

While several expressed happiness to see the return of the family-friendly event and mainstay of their own childhoods, others noted online that they had driven an hour or more to Moose Jaw for the show, only to be turned away. Others pointed out the long wait for food and bathrooms, with people reporting waits of up to an hour to use the washroom.

O'Reilly said organizers made every effort to open up toilets in buildings, and brought in extra portable toilets midway through the day.

We're about the customer experience and we're about our reputation as a military professionals in this province. - Colonel Denis O'Reilly, Saskatchewan Airshow

He estimated that 250 people may not have been able to access the show on Saturday, leading the air show to pull back its capacity to 20,000 on Sunday to save room for those with pre-purchased tickets. Organizers were also working with people to find a satisfactory result if they were unable to return on Sunday, he said.

"We can't let this happen again, because we're not about making money. We're about the customer experience and we're about our reputation as a military professionals in this province," he said.

The air show will return, as a way to welcome and thank the people of Saskatchewan for their support, but it will likely return once every two years in the future, he said.

O'Reilly gave credit to the volunteers, organizers and sponsors, as well as his fellow men and women of the military for their work in putting on the air show.

"They don't get any extra pay for it. They have nothing in it other than sheer pride of wearing the uniform and connecting with Canadians and that's what this is all about."