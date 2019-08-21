Chief accuses province of abandoning Fond-du-Lac airport funding

A northern Chief is accusing the Saskatchewan government of abandoning its promise to fund upgrades for the airport in Fond-du-Lac.

The federal government announced it would provide $12 million for the community to upgrade the airport back in February. The airport was not on the province's latest list of priority infrastructure projects.

"When we lost our band member and first lobbied for the Fond du Lac runaway project, everyone wanted to help," Fond-du-Lac Denesuline First Nation Chief Louie Mercredi said in a Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) news release on Tuesday.

"The Province gave us their word and now, they've abandoned us. We are not their priority,"

A West Wind Aviation twin-turboprop plane ATR 42-320 with 25 people aboard crashed near the Fond-du-Lac airport seconds after takeoff on the night of Dec. 13, 2017. The plane had not been properly de-iced prior to takeoff.

Nine passengers were seriously injured in the crash and another died in hospital two weeks later.

Mercredi was unavailable for comment Wednesday morning. CBC has asked the provincial government for a response.

Fond-du-Lac is about 800 kilometres north of Saskatoon.