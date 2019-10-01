The questions surrounding short-term rentals have become a hot topic again at Regina city council.

A couple who want to operate a short-term rental in the city had their initial application denied by the city's planning commission.

Thomas and Theadoshia Carefoot purchased the home called the Mason Manor located at 3118 Albert Street. They have a deep connection to it, as it was Theadoshia's family home when she was growing up. The couple are now restoring the neglected home back to its former glory and hope that once it's complete they can run the property as a legal "residential homestay" business.

The Carefoots currently offer short-term stays in the home's basement suite while they complete the renovations in the rest of the house.

City council heard from the homeowners on Monday night and discussed the ongoing issue of how to regulate Airbnb- and VRBO-style homes in the city.

Mayor Michael Fougere told CBC the city needs to come up with a plan and soon.

"There's over 300 properties out there on Airbnbs across the city, and council feels the pressure, the need, to actually have some form of regulation in place, licensing perhaps."

Only one home in Regina holds city approval to operate as a " residential homestay" business.

The question about who can hold these types of licences have intensified. An Airbnb report says Regina has seen a 328-per-cent increase in bookings since last year. Airbnb credits the increase to the uptick of big-name events coming to the city such as the Garth Brooks concert, the 2019 Heritage Classic and next year's Grey Cup.

Fougere says council will tackle the issue in the first quarter of 2020.

As for Mason Manor, the owners say they will continue to work on the renovations and wait for the city's decision.