1 man dead, another injured after shooting in La Ronge area: RCMP

RCMP say one man is dead and another is in hospital after a shooting in the La Ronge area on Thursday.

The shooting happened in the Mikisiw Drive residential area, which police said was blocked off Thursday while they investigated.

The men were found injured and transported to hospital. One of the men was pronounced dead on arrival, according to RCMP.

The second man's injuries were described as serious but non-life-threatening.

Police say they do not believe the shooting was random.

An autopsy for the man who was killed will be conducted Friday morning in Saskatoon.

The village of Air Ronge is 340 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.