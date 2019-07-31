Police seeking 6th suspect in shooting that wounded child at Air Ronge, Sask.

Police are asking for the public's help to find a suspect in a shooting that injured a five-year-old in Air Ronge, Sask.

Riley Andrew Lariviere, 29, has been charged by La Ronge RCMP in connection with the Jan. 13 shooting.

Lariviere, from Pinehouse, Sask., is the sixth suspect in the shooting, in which several shots were fired at a home in the Air Ronge area, about 340 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

One of the bullets penetrated the walls and wounded a five-year-old child who was inside at the time.

Five suspects have already been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting.

Suspect facing charges

Lariviere is charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, discharge of a firearm with intent, criminal negligence with a firearm causing bodily harm, participation in a criminal organization and use of a firearm while committing the indictable offence of reckless discharge of a firearm.

He's also facing charges of unlawfully causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and use of a firearm in a careless manner.