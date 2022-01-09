Multiple RCMP units investigating homicide in village south of La Ronge

RCMP units are looking into a homicide in a village immediately south of La Ronge in northern Saskatchewan.

Police said a woman was killed early Saturday morning at a home on Waco Drive in Air Ronge.

RCMP alerted residents of an increased police presence in Air Ronge shortly before 11 a.m. on Saturday morning and asked them to avoid the area.

Investigators with the La Ronge RCMP and Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crime Unit believe this may be one of a series of property-related crimes in Air Ronge and the surrounding area and are asking property owners to examine their premises.

"Residents in the area are asked to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the La Ronge RCMP Detachment," RCMP said in a press release.

The major crime unit is being assisted by police dog services as well as the historical case, technological crimes and forensic units.

CBC News contacted RCMP for more details.