La Ronge resident wants to unearth the mysteries of an old cemetery

Kandis Riese said she felt "quite terrible" after she visited the old La Ronge cemetery in Air Ronge a few years ago, and later found out she had walked over graves she didn't realize were there.

"There was just no indication that there were graves in that spot," Riese said in an interview with CBC's Morning Edition.

The cemetery, which is called La Ronge Cemetery but is located in Air Ronge, has fallen into disarray. There are only a few remaining headstones, and in some areas sunken ground is the only indication of a potential burial site.

Although this happened years ago, Riese's interest in history and curiosity about the cemetery led her to look into ways that the cemetery could be better explored and mapped.

"It's part of our history," Riese said. "I am a huge fan of local history and also the history of Northern Saskatchewan, so it resonates with me in the sense that history should be recorded properly."

She found a company that uses ground-penetrating radar specifically for cemetery mapping projects, and contacted them for more information and a quote — which came in at around $3,500.

Riese took the idea to the Air Ronge council to see if there might be interest and support to hire a company that could locate unmarked graves and map the old cemetery.

But council hasn't approved the idea quite yet. It asked that Riese form a committee of other interested parties to help look into the project. So far five people have joined the committee that Riese is heading.

Gavin Willins, the chief administrative officer at the Northern Village of Air Ronge, said that council isn't against the idea.

"Basically what council is trying to do is to lean toward those who have some background and who have the desire to really dig into some of this stuff, and look back at that history and try to make sure we're doing right by the cemetery," Willins said.

Council did approve the request of another resident, Karen Robertson, who asked for a new sign at the cemetery.

Although there aren't yet plans to move ahead with using radar to map the cemetery, Willins is happy to see residents consider issues like this.

"We're glad to have the engagement of our enthusiastic residents on this," Willins said. "And I think it's a good testament to the community pulling together to honour its past."