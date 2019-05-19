Air Ronge hopes to flush plumbing problems away with new bidet rebate

The council and mayor for the northern Saskatchewan village of Air Ronge are hoping to flush away some of the community's plumbing problems with a new incentive.

Residents have been flushing wipes and other items down toilets, which has become costly for taxpayers.

"Many times people will treat toilets like a garbage can," said Air Ronge Mayor Julie Baschuk.

"I know lots of packaging will state that they are flushable wipes, but the reality is that over time lines will become clogged, which presents lots of issues, whether it's in the home drainpipes or the main sewer line."

So council decided it was time to get innovative.

Enter Deputy Mayor Kristy McDougall, the proud owner of a bidet.

"I just thought maybe this would help reduce the amount of the so-called flushable wipes going down our drains and our sewers in the village and hopefully help everybody in the long-run," said McDougall.

(Northern Village of Air Ronge)

Bidets also lessen environmental impact, she says.

"The amount of water used with a bidet versus the amount used to actually [flush] a bowl of toilet paper ... it's significantly less. It's more hygienic. It helps people use less toilet paper overall."

Now, the village is offering any residents who buy a bidet or a bidet attachment for their toilet a $50 rebate. They just have to bring a receipt to the village office.

McDougall says local Ace Hardware store sells bidets for $60, meaning the item would cost residents only about $10.

"I think once people hear about it and maybe hopefully start to embrace the idea that we'll start to see people coming in and utilizing that rebate," McDougall said.

"At the end of the day, it lessens the impact on your grocery bill. Plus, overall as taxpayers, we won't be seeing that impact and the cost of it on our infrastructure and our human resources that have to deal with the problems caused by some of these other issues."

The Northern Village of Air Ronge council is on-board with the new bidet incentive. (Submitted by Kelly Baschuck)

In the past, Air Ronge has experienced some plumbing issues that ended up costing homeowners.

"That's not something any municipality ever wants to see, because most insurance policies for many homeowners do not cover sewer backups unless it's specifically added to that insurance package. And the same goes with any flood damage that may come as a result," said Baschuk.

"So moving forward, we're hoping that we will not see those types of mini-disasters within homes occurring."

Both Baschuk and McDougall say bidets are not a new idea — they're very popular in other countries. But in Saskatchewan and Canada as a whole, they are not very common. Yet.

In the meantime, Baschuk says her house will certainly take advantage of the rebate and add a bidet.

Which could be a real "bum" deal.