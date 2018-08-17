More smoke rolls in, entire province under air quality alert

Smoky conditions continue to persist throughout the province, with Environment Canada issuing special air quality statements for every region in Saskatchewan on Friday.

"Smoke originating from forest fires in B.C. continues to affect much of southern Saskatchewan tonight giving reduced visibilities, poor air quality, and hazy skies," Environment Canada said on its website.

Environment Canada's map of Saskatchewan is blanketed in air quality statements. (Environment Canada)

The smokiest areas are around the Yellowhead Highway or south of it, according to the weather report.

A cold front tracking in from Alberta might bring widespread dense smoke into Saskatchewan throughout the day on Saturday, and very poor air quality may result, it said.

Clearer air should begin to push into southern Saskatchewan from the north on Saturday night, but continued smoky conditions could persist into Sunday.