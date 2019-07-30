Female air cadets get 'a sense of awe' flying high in Sask. skies

Fourteen air cadets from across the country are defying gravity and stereotypes at Regina Flying Club, and this year, all 14 cadets happen to be female.

The local flight school received a contract last year to host the Royal Canadian Air Cadet program, the first time the school will host the program since 2009.

For Regina Flying Club's general manager, Audrey Kahovec, the program is near and dear to her heart.

The air cadet program helped her get her gliding and pilot's license and launched her career in aviation.

"It is amazing to be able to give back to a program that did so much for me and I am extremely excited for these girls this summer," said Kahovec.

Audrey Kahovec, general manager of the Regina Flying Club, worked to get a contract to host Royal Canadian Air Cadets for the summer. (Samanda Brace/CBC)

While getting a pilot's licence can take month or even years, the cadets will receive their licence after seven weeks of training, and learning about everything from navigation to calculating wind speeds.

"When you're flying, I always feel like I'm a little kid again," said 17-year-old Lele Xiao.

The Edmonton teenager said she was nervous when she first got into the pilot seat, and wasn't sure if her classroom and book learning would prepare her for being in the air.

Now she gets excited when she's behind the controls.

"It's a sense of awe at the fact that I'm actually doing this still," she said.

Skills for life

While air cadet training also involves marching and learning marksmanship and survival skills, flying is the draw for most cadets.

There's a big demand and they really want to get females into piloting so it would be a very fulfilling time. - Cadet Victoria Stroeder, on pursuing a career in aviation

For Regina's Victoria Stroeder, community is one aspect of the program that she enjoys.

"It really drives why you're there and motivates you to be there, even if you're tired that day, then you remember who you're going to be there with," said the 17-year-old.

Most of the cadets have their gliding license and are now learning how to control an aircraft with power. (Samanda Brace/CBC)

After her experience in the program, Stroeder said she is considering a possible career in aviation.

"There's a big demand and they really want to get females into piloting so it would be a very fulfilling time," she said.

Kahovec says she hopes to play a role in the girls' growth as pilots and enjoys being their personal cheerleader.

"I know the challenges that they're going through this summer, just from my own experiences of having done it twice, so I can relate to them and I just think it's extremely important to be able to have someone that you can look up to," said Kahovec.

The cadets must undergo a final exam in August before they can receive their private pilot's license.