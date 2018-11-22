Agribition returns for 50th anniversary after being cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19

Clean off your cowboy hat and break out your bolo tie because the Canadian Western Agribition has returned.

The annual farm and trade show in Regina was cancelled last year because of COVID-19 but it's back this year to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

Events like the Texas longhorn show and pro rodeo are returning — among many others — but several new events are on the docket as well, including the Agribition BBQ Supreme, Cirque du Medieval and Ladies Breakaway Roping.

More than 300 vendors will be on hand for the trade show, selling everything from jewlery, toys and ranch supplies, according to Agribition's website.

There will also be an appearance by Amber Marshall, star of Heartland, before Thursday's rodeo. She'll also be hosting a special dinner event for fans on Friday evening.

The show officially opens at 10 a.m. CST on Monday with the Burning of the Brand ceremony, followed by a free pancake breakfast until noon.

Gate admission is also free on Monday.

Agribition runs from Nov. 22 to 27. Tickets and more information can be found on the show's website.