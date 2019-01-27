Artist Agnes Martin's 'calm, tranquil works' brought to Saskatchewan

A new exhibition at the MacKenzie Art Gallery hopes to show the work of Agnes Martin with an eye to how she saw Saskatchewan.

Martin was an abstract painter and teacher who lived and worked in New York in the late 1950s and 1960s, but was born in Saskatchewan.

"In every interview that she ever gave she always emphasized her Saskatchewan origins," MacKenzie Art Gallery Curator Bruce Hugh Russell told CBC's Saskatchewan Weekend.

"Visitors who know her work and come to Saskatchewan to see the landscape very very seriously," he said. "Sunset time. They notice that the skies are the colours of Martin's later paintings."

The exhibition Agnes Martin: The mind knows what the eye has not seen opened on Jan. 26, 2019 and will be up at the MacKenzie Art Gallery until April 28, 2019.

Agnes Martin was born in 1912 in Macklin, Saskatchewan and died in 2004. Russell said the town was only about a thousand people at the time. Two years after her birth, Martin's father died and the family moved to Lumsden with her grandfather before moving to Calgary then Vancouver for her teenage years.

Russell said Martin was a very private person but a brilliant woman who knew art, art history and philosophy. But Martin had a difficult life. Russell said he thinks part of her hesitation to talk about her life comes from self-protection.

"Probably in her 30s or 40s she began to experience what we would conventionally call mental illness. Diagnosed schizophrenic," Russell said. "She was also basically incarcerated in rather unpleasant asylums for periods of time that had electroshock treatment."

Agnes Martin's The Desert, which measures 72 x 72 inches, contains subtle grid lines which are not always discernible in photos of the work. ((Sotheby's))

Russell said she made the most of the voices and would refer to them as her inspirational voice that directed her work.

"She was also a lesbian and she earned a living for most of her adult life as a teacher," Russell said. "So being a lesbian teacher in the McCarthy era in the United States is a very dangerous place to live."

In 1967, Martin said she was giving up painting. Russell said this was for a number of reasons including her art becoming successful and being bought by the Museum of Modern Art.

"She was getting quite a reputation—so I think she was a bit embarrassed by this," he said. "If you put that together with a series of kind of intense mental instability in from 1965 to 1967 I think she became increasingly incapable of dealing with New York and the New York art scene."

Martin bought a white pick up truck and a silver Airstream trailer and set out to travel. Russell said she came back to Saskatchewan in that time before settling on a table of rocks or a mesa in New Mexico when she started creating art again years later.

'Emptional Utopia'

Martin said people connect with her work because she didn't express emotions of desire, rage or fear and instead created comforting and calm pieces.

"People who are not art scene insiders identify with the work and love it," Russell said.

"We live with the mercy of our phones and we work too much and we're surrounded by stimuli," he said. "To be in the presence of these extraordinary calm tranquil works, it's very effective."

"It really presents a kind of emotional utopia," he said. "I think that's what comes through to anybody who takes a bit of time with them."