Regina police charge man with 2nd-degree murder after assault victim dies in hospital

Regina police have charged a 34-year-old man with second-degree murder a man he allegedly assaulted died in hospital.

It's the second homicide of 2022, the Regina Police Service said in a news release on Monday.

On March 5 at 8:06 p.m. CST, officers were dispatched to a home in the 1000 block of Rae St. in response to reports of an assault in progress.

When police arrived they found Marcel Sentes of Regina, who had been the victim of a "brutal physical assault."

The 43-year-old was transported to hospital by EMS.

The investigation eventually resulted in the arrest of 34-year-old Tresen Catlin Sutherland, who police say was identified as a suspect in the assault, on March 12.

On March 13, police received word from the hospital that Sentes had died.

Sutherland has now been charged with second-degree murder.

The 34-year-old made his first court appearance in provincial court Monday morning.