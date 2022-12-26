Lloydminster man, 56, charged in Christmas weekend assaults, death

A 56-year-old Lloydminster man has been charged for a string of assaults that ran from late Christmas Eve early into Christmas morning as well as the death of a woman.

Wadena RCMP were called to Margo, Sask., at about 11:20 p.m. on Dec. 24 for a report of an assault.

In the village of less than 70 people, located about 176 kilometres northeast of Regina, police found a seriously injured woman and an infant who had non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers went to an adjacent home where they found a local 51-year-old woman dead. Police say the woman and the accused were in a relationship and that he was known to the other injured victims.

Saskatchewan RCMP's major crimes unit allege the man was responsible for the injuries to all three victims and stole a vehicle from a nearby residence.

Then shortly after 1:00 a.m., Tisdale RCMP received a report of an assault at a rural residence near Tisdale.

According to police, the accused showed up at a home and asked for help with his stuck vehicle, but then assaulted a man there, who was able to restrain him until police arrived.

That victim was later taken to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday for one count of second-degree murder, attempted murder, possession of stolen property and two counts of aggravated assault.