After thinking he was going to die from COVID-19, Matthew Cardinal is on the road to recovery and thankful to front-line workers

When patients improve enough to leave the ICU they're transferred to another medical team, and the critical care team moves on to the next patient. But getting the occasional update gives overworked healthcare workers a much-needed boost

