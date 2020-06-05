African community groups organize march in Regina Friday to call for change

Supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement are expected to gather again in Regina Friday morning to show solidarity with widespread demonstrations against racism and police brutality in the United States and Canada.

The protests were ignited by the death of George Floyd, an unarmed 46-year-old black man who died in Minneapolis after a white police officer kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes during an arrest.

African organizations in Regina created the event, according to the Facebook page.

The page said the groups are calling for "sustainable transformation in our communities."

"We are appreciative of your support toward the Black community and toward addressing anti-Black racism," the page says. "This is a public event and everyone is welcomed."

Participants are being told to meet at the Royal Saskatchewan Museum before 11 a.m. CST. They will march to the Saskatchewan Legislature, where a similar rally was held on Tuesday.

Due to COVID-19, people are being urged to practise physical distancing. Organizers say there will be masks, gloves, hand sanitizer and water.

Tuesday's rally saw hundreds gather for nearly two hours, sharing their personal stories of racism, feelings of pain and words of encouragement.

Their chants included "No justice, no peace," and "Equality for all."

At one point, the large crowd all kneeled as an organizer read out the names of black people in Saskatchewan and elsewhere who have been killed.

Black Lives Matter rallies have been held in Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal, Hamilton, Edmonton and Calgary, among other cities. More than 1,000 people attended a rally in Saskatoon on Thursday night.

Another Black Lives Matter rally is planned for Sunday in Regina.