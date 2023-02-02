Educator launches petition to make high school financial literacy courses mandatory in Sask.

Cindy Lowe, a long-time financial literacy educator, wants to make sure students learn how to manage their finances as inflationary pressures and credit card debts continue to rise.

Lowe created a petition on Change.org to make a financial literacy course mandatory for Grade 12 graduation in Saskatchewan.

"I think they should learn science, math, social studies, English, phys-ed, languages and health," Lowe told CBC Radio's The Afternoon Edition host Garth Materie.

"But I think they should slip in a finance class to give our kids a balanced education so they could make good choices."

Avery Dudley, a nursing student, says she wishes financial literacy courses had been mandatory while she was attending Swift Current Comprehensive Comprehensive High School.

"It's kind of a shock when you realize how important money is," Dudley said. "I didn't even know how to do my taxes or anything, so I had to learn all of that stuff on my own after the fact."

Dudley believes having to take financial literacy classes might have helped her better manage her finances as she entered adulthood.

"Maybe I could have saved some money and not had to rely so much on student loans," Dudley said. "As far as thinking about buying a house, I don't even know how to go about that process."

She remembers receiving little to no education on how to manage her money, and financial literacy wasn't something she sought out in high school.

"If they could have something in high school where they could teach you about mortgages, paying taxes, saving money and paying into a registered retirement savings plan … I think that would have just helped me a lot making decisions moving forward."

Elective not often pursued

Lowe — who used to be a banker — says Saskatchewan schools can offer financial literacy electives, but they aren't a popular option.

"In 2020-2021, we knew that of the students in Grade 10,11 and 12, only 4.81 per cent of students obtained a Finance 20 or Finance 30 credit, " Lowe said. "The reason I'm advocating for it to become required is that people don't even know what they don't know."

Currently students in Saskatchewan require 24 credits to graduate — 15 required and nine elective classes. Lowe teaches some of these elective classes on financial literacy.

"When students come into my class and learn it, they often say 'holy, ma'am I didn't even realize I didn't know this stuff and now I know.'"

In 2020 the Saskatchewan Ministry of Education created the Curriculum Advisory Committee (CAC). The committee develops recommendations on future development of curriculum and high school graduation requirements in Saskatchewan.

Lowe plans to share the results of the petition with members of CAC with the hope that it recommends introducing mandatory financial literacy courses to the Ministry of Education at the end of June.

Lowe's financial literacy electives involve lessons on career planning, budgeting, investing, credit and borrowing and the current economic landscape.

"Of course they are going to seek that out with a financial professional to help set these things up, but just knowing the grassroots information is what's fundamental in these classes," Lowe said.

Lowe added that learning about financial literacy is beneficial for all age groups.

"Unless you take a class and seek this out, it's hard to know exactly just the fundamentals of finance [which] we can introduce in a classroom," Lowe said.

As of Sunday at 12 p.m. CST, Dudley was one of 763 people to sign Lowe's petition, which was started March 12.

"Every aspect of daily living as soon as you graduate high school has to do with money," Dudley said. "You go and get an education so that you can make money and be prepared for the future."

"You can't do anything without money so I think that is really the most important thing that students can learn in high school."