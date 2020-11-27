Advocates call for government intervention at Regina non-profit Raising Hope

Fay Munro is set to be evicted by Raising Hope, a supportive housing program in Regina, on Dec. 31.

The mother, who is recovering from addiction, has tried to fight the eviction. She said she and her baby have nowhere to go and that she fears a crystal meth relapse. Her daughter's first birthday is in January and she fears they will be homeless.

Munro said she didn't break any of the rules. She believes she was evicted for being too vocal with her concerns about Raising Hope.

The eviction was the tipping point for a group of former and current employees who have been raising concerns about the non-profit behind the scenes for weeks.

They're calling for urgent government intervention to prevent Munro's eviction, but also for the province to assume control of the program so what has happened to Munro doesn't happen to other women. ​

​​"This is life or death. That is the truth of the matter. It is life or death for these women," said Cheryl Deschene, who was recently fired after five years as a program facilitator with Raising Hope.

Raising Hope is run by the Street Workers Advocacy Project (SWAP) and receives government funding. It provides housing and programming to women who struggle with addictions and who have children in care or are at risk of having their children apprehended.

Executive director Barb Lawrence said SWAP found it was creating codependency among participants, so it revised programming. But Deschene said the new approach is putting people at risk. She said the organization has become much less forgiving of women if they relapse or make a mistake — to the point of having them leave.

She said women who are kicked out of the program — which has vacant units — would face the uncertainty of a pandemic, winter and high-risks of fatal overdose.

​Deschene said the moral foundation of the program has "collapsed​" and the principals that allowed it to help women have been abandoned.

The advocates — Deschene, Jenny Churchill, Maddie Sanderson and Donna Anderson Blind — say the pillars that guided the program — cultural safety, trauma-informed practices, harm reduction, women-centered, relationship-based and holistic services — are no longer valued.

Cheryl Deschene believes the Raising Hope program needs to be successful so it can keep helping women in the community. However, she believes that it needs to return to its guiding principals if it is to succeed in helping vulnerable people. (Submitted by Cheryl Deschene)

Deschene and three other women who worked for Raising Hope say participants no longer have proper access to cultural support, and that harm reduction and trauma-informed practices are lacking. For example, they say a woman was recently turned away from the program because she used medicinal marijuana.

They allege that employees, including Deschene, who raise concerns to members of management have been terminated.

Executive director says efforts 'refocused' on independence

Executive director Barb Lawrence declined an interview, but responded to questions in an emailed statement, saying "it would appear that SWAP has previously addressed these issues with the Ministry of Social Services, and the Ministry has indicated they are satisfied by our response."

Lawrence said she could not answer questions about specific people because of privacy. She said the organization has worked with the government for seven years and has continuously reflected on its own services.

"As part [of] this reflective process, it became apparent that many of us felt that our approach had drifted too far into a codependency model. In recognizing that, we made some revisions to the program which would refocus our efforts on supporting these young women toward building independence, which is after all, one of the major goals of the program," she wrote.

"There have been no fundamental changes to the principles which form the foundation of our approach."

The group of advocates contacted officials with the Ministry of Social Services more than a month ago detailing concerns with the program. They emailed back and forth with officials, but ultimately felt dismissed, so they wrote to the Minister on November 30 describing a "massive shift from trauma-informed approaches and practices that encouraged choice, collaboration and connection to a punitive, institutional, rules-based structure."

"Empathy and compassion have been replaced with shaming and judgment," the letter said.

'This is not sour grapes'

Lawrence said advocates have not taken up offers to meet with the board and have engaged in a "social media and press campaign in which they feel free to make all sorts of claims and personal attacks, knowing that the agency is unable to respond."

The women disagree, saying they had no choice but to go public when their private attempts to raise concerns with Lawrence and the ministry failed.

"This advocacy comes from a place of love for what the Raising Hope program is intended to be and love for the clients and their children," Deschene said.

Another former employee, Jenny Churchill, insists "this is not sour grapes."

"The oversight that is necessary and required by any community-based organization that is being funded by the government appears not to be happening," said Churchill, who has advocated for people struggling with addiction since her son died from a fentanyl overdose.

Churchill worked at Raising Hope for about 22 months, but said she was fired after bringing her concerns to the executive director. Churchill said the number of firings, resignations and evictions in the last year alone is a clear indicator of ongoing turmoil.

Jenny Churchill said urgent action is needed to stop the eviction of one resident and prevent other women from facing similar situations in the future. (Submitted by Jenny Churchill)

Churchill said that in addition to concerns about the shift away from harm reduction and programming, it was troubling that staff weren't given Naloxone training and that employees didn't have access to a harassment policy. She said new residents — women dealing with substance abuse — didn't have proper access to medical detox.

Group makes recommendations, calls for intervention

Churchill and the group have put forward recommendations to the government, calling for it to implement a "no retaliation process" for current and former residents and employees. They also want the original guiding pillars put into practice.

They want the government to hire an independent impartial third-party investigator to evaluate concerns and conduct a forensic audit of the non-profit. Furthermore, they want the government to assume immediate control of all operations until the investigation concludes.

The advocates want the government to bring in an interim management team made up of First Nations people, because many participants are Indigenous.

Maddie Sanderson worked as Raising Hope's cultural liaison, connecting women to traditional teachings, elders and ceremony. She said she loved the work, but was one of four employees who resigned in the summer. She said the position remains empty.

"The spirit of the program had changed," she said. "[The pillars] are no longer being used effectively with the program."

She said staff aren't properly trained on how to work in a trauma-informed manner, despite many of the participants dealing with complex intergenerational trauma on top of their addictions.

Having attended the Lebret residential school, she said she intimately understands the difficulties faced by vulnerable women who aren't supported and who don't feel trust. She said Raising Hope participants were denied access to programming and culture, like the ability to smudge.

Donna Anderson-Blind, who was hired as a casual at Raising Hope, said she hasn't been called for a shift since she also spoke up about the need for women to be able to smudge in their apartments. She said it also didn't sit well with her how women were treated if they made mistakes.

"When ladies relapse, harsh restrictions are put on them," she said. "The old mentality of 'go to your room, you've been a bad girl, I will tell you when you can come out.'"

She said the program lacked proper programming to help women become empowered, set goals and change.

"I see our women and children being kept at a level where they're not being assisted or guided or helped to move forward," she said. "They're not criminals. Don't treat them as that. It's not an institution. It's supposed to be a place of help."

An emailed statement from Lori Carr, Minister of Social Services, said the ministry takes the concerns about the program seriously.

"Ministry officials have met with both the executive director and board. Our understanding is the Street Workers' Advocacy Project's board of directors and leadership team are aware of the concerns, and are reviewing them thoroughly to determine what improvements are required to strengthen program delivery," Carr said. "The Ministry will continue to meet with the board and leadership to support these efforts."

Calls for immediate intervention

The four women say there is no time to wait. Deschene said issues were brought forward more than a month ago and the situation has only worsened.

The group sent an urgent follow up to Minister Lori Carr on Monday and Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Everett Hindley on Monday. They're working with current employees, the FSIN and the Opposition NDP in an effort to be heard. Churchill said people have also gone to the Saskatchewan Human Rights Commission and Occupational Health and Safety.

Churchill said the program needs to be held accountable, especially because it receives government dollars. The province has allocated $1M for the program in 2020-21.

She said the emphasis should be on helping women, not "just collecting rent money and offering some transportation."

"If they keep going down that path they will not, they cannot and are not able to support the residents in the way the program was designed."