Dream your dream, keep receipts: Prominent Saskies offer advice for 2020 grads

Many traditional graduation ceremonies were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, so graduates are missing out on the graduation speech from someone at their ceremony.

CBC Saskatchewan contacted prominent people from the province and had them share their advice.

CBC Radio's The Afternoon Edition will be hosting a special Class of 2020 radio show today from 4 to 6 p.m. CST.

Mark McMorris

Regina's Mark McMorris is the most decorated snowboarder in the history of the Winter X Games with 19 career medals. The Regina athlete is also an Olympic medallist. He has fought through injuries, including a catastrophic snowboard crash in B.C. back country.

"Just wanted to send out a big congratulations to everyone graduating this year," McMorris said in a video.

"It hasn't been easy, I'm sure and it's been a long road but your hard work and perseverance has paid off."

Megan Nash

Megan Nash is a singer songwriter based in Saskatchewan and a 2019 Contemporary Roots Album of the Year Juno nominee. Nash has played at Regina Folk Festival, toured around the country and in Europe, and is a facilitator at the Royal Saskatchewan Museum's Songwriting 4 Nature camp.

"Trust the timing of your own life," she said.

The Hunter Brothers

The Hunter Brothers are a family of country musicians based in Shaunavon. Their accolades include being nominated for the 2020 Junos that were supposed to be held in Saskatoon in March.

"As you take these next steps into a brand new chapter, we wanted to say that whatever it is that you set your mind and your heart to: do with dedication, do it with passion and do with compassion for those around you and you'll leave the world in a better place," the brothers said.

Brent Butt

Longtime standup comic Brent Butt created the award winning TV series Corner Gas.

"Follow your bliss. That's a big one. Follow your bliss and keep your receipts," Butt said.

"I'll wrap it up with this. Be kind. It's a simple piece of advice but it makes all the difference in the world. Don't ever let somebody tell you that kindness is weakness. Kindness is strength."

Eric Peterson

Veteran television and theatre actor Eric Peterson is known for TV shows Corner Gas and This is Wonderland and for theatre hit Billy Bishop Goes to War. Peterson has received a Governor General's Performing Arts Award celebrating lifetime achievement.

"You bore all this disappointment as you marched into your future knowing that you had now learned already one of the most important lessons in life and that is: there's nothing in this world that's guaranteed," Peterson said.

Miranda Biletski

Miranda Biletski is a Paralympian from Regina. She played for Team Canada at the 2010 and 2014 World Wheelchair Rugby Championships.

Biletski was the only woman on Team Canada and is one of only a handful of women to play the sport at an elite level worldwide. At the 2014 World Wheelchair Rugby Championships, she became the first woman to play in a gold medal game.

"The perseverance and resilience you guys have had these last few months is nothing short of astounding," Biletski said.

"I honestly look forward to seeing what you guys are going to do in the future."

Jeffery Straker

Jeffery Straker is an award winning singer-songwriter from Saskatchewan that is still travelling throughout the province to play for fans.

"Dream your dream," Straker said. "Set your sights on it. And don't let anything get in your way of pursuing that thing. Be relentless."

"Be awesome and make us all proud. You got this," Straker said. "Congratulations."

Brad Johner

Brad Johner played for decades with his brother Ken as the country duo The Johner Brothers.

In 2002, Johner turned to a solo career, but most recently he has been performing with his sons as Brad Johner and The Johner Boys. Johner has won 76 Saskatchewan Country Music Awards and three Canadian Country Music Awards and been nominated for four Junos.

"We are all going to get through this together,' Johner said, before playing a song he performed at his Grade 12 graduation.

Dan Clark

Regina's Dan Clark plays football for the Saskatchewan Roughriders. After overcoming injuries from a serious car accident before training camp, Clark played every game last season, including his 100th career contest.

"You did it!" Clark said.

"The best advice I can give you today is control what you can control."